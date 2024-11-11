Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dune, dune: prophecy

Dune: Prophecy Cast, Creative Team Preview Prequel Series' Universe

Premiering on Sunday, November 17th, let the cast and creative behind the prequel series take you behind the scenes of HBO's Dune: Prophecy.

This weekend, viewers will be making a hard shift from the mean streets of Gotham in The Penguin to HBO's Dune: Prophecy. After being treated to the official trailer and a new images gallery last month as part of the prequel's big New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) push, we're getting a special look at the Emily Watson and Olivia Williams-starring six-episode series. Inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune, the series takes place 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and focuses on the formation of the Bene Gesserit. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Showrunner/EP Alison Schapker, Director/EP Anna Foerster, EP Jordan Goldberg, cast members Watson, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Chloe Lea, and others regarding how they brought the series to life and the role the series plays in the adaptation's overall cinematic universe.

Along with Watson and Williams, the HBO series also stars Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer that was released last month – followed by the official overview for Dune: Prophecy (set to hit screens this Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm ET):

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on HBO's Dune: Prophecy, with Diane Ademu-John co-developing the series and serving as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the opening chapter. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts also executive produce – alongside New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, and Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert (on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate). New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. HBO's Dune: Prophecy is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise.

