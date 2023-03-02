Eddie Kingston Quits AEW Following AEW Dynamite Eddie Kingston walked out on AEW, which The Chadster loves, but will he just show up on ROH anyway? The Chadster hopes not!

Eddie Kingston has done what The Chadster wishes every wrestler in the business would do: quit AEW. Kingston announced his intentions in an interview on AEW's social media after AEW Dynamite went off the air. During the show, Kingston took part in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match but ended up taking himself out of the equation to win due to a brawl with Ortiz. After the show, Kingston gasve in interview where he had very few words about the match. "I quit AEW. Peace," said Kingston during the interview before walking out the door.

Unfortunately, though The Chadster would love nothing more than to see Kingston and every other AEW star stand up to Tony Khan and stop participating in his campaign to unfairly compete with WWE and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, The Chadster fears that this may have been a kayfabe resignation. Ring of Honor has a new TV show launching tonight, and it seems like Kingston could be set to become a part of the ROH roster.

Even though it probably was part of a storyline, The Chadster has watched the interview over and over again, imagining how badly Tony Khan's feelings must be hurt by Kingston quitting. Tony Khan is, in The Chadster's opinion, only getting what he deserves for thinking it's somehow okay to provide an alternative to WWE. Kingston's frustration with is position in the business mirrors The Chadster's own frustration, and we would both be better off if AEW never existed. Watch Eddie Kinsgton quit AEW below:

