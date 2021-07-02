Edge Promo, Last Man Standing Match Set for Tonight's Smackdown

As WWE prepares to leave the Thunderdome and go back on the road, Edge is back on Smackdown, ramping up for a second try at a feud with Roman Reigns where, this time, Edge can actually be the babyface. The previous attempt at a WrestleMania feud between the two Superstars who each wield their own version of Goldberg's finishing move was spoiled by the involvement of Daniel Bryan, whose charm and star power is so great, even without fans in the building and WWE in complete control of the fake crowd noise, Edge was forced to turn heel when the feud became a triple threat. It's double impressive when you consider Edge, inspired by Bryan, made a similar but even less likely return to the ring from a supposedly career-ending injury the year prior, and followed that up with another long absence due to injury procured during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever (ranked #3 on WWE's best matches of 2020 list).

Anyway, with Bryan seemingly gone from the company, at least for now, WWE can finally do the feud the way they wanted. WWE.com's Smackdown preview describes the segment:

Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a shocking return to the blue brand for the first time since falling short against Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania. The Rated-R Superstar interrupted the State Of the Universal Championship Address and unleashed a fierce attack on both The Head of the Table and his cousin Jimmy Uso. Tonight, Edge will address Reigns and, no doubt, his upcoming one-on-one Universal Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank on July 18. Don't miss a moment of the action of Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Additionally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will add another chapter to their lifelong feud with a Last Man Standing Match to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match on Smackdown tonight. The WWE.com match preview tells us:

Fresh off their latest showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell, former friends turned bitter enemies Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will now clash in a brutal Last Man Standing Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. The Master Strategist determined that the cosmic forces of the universe were definitely on his side when he walked away from the June 20 pay-per-view with win over KO. But does he have enough good karma to again overcome Owens, a Superstar made for the conditions of such an unpredictable contest? Find out next Friday at 8/7 on SmackDown.

