Edge Returns at SummerSlam to Help Mysterios Beat Judgment Day

Edge made his return at WWE SummerSlam, helping The Mysterios defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest. It looks like Edge was the person in those cryptic teasers after all. The Chadster thought that was probably true, but The Chadster would never dare to try to spoil a WWE storyline. That would be just so disrespectful, in The Chadster's opinion.

The Chadster is honored to share this report from Bleeding Cool's live SummerSlam results with you:

Judgment Day vs. The Mysterios was up next. Judgement Day were dressed like the teenagers at the mall who laughed at The Chadster that time he was fired from Auntie Anne's pretzels, so it was a little triggering for The Chadster. The Mysterios were doing Hulk Hogan cosplay. The Mysterios got in a lot of offense at first in this five-star match, but the size of Damian Priest and the numbers advantage eventually got the better of them. But just as Balor and Priest were about to give Rey a Conchairto, Edge appeared with a short haircut, long beard, and a studded red leather jacket. The stage lit up with flaming steps when he came out to Brood-like music. Edge speared Priest and Balor, allowing the Mysterios to hit a double 609 on Balor and Rey to get the pin. Edge celebrated with the Mysterios after the match, and The Chadster celebrated at home by chugging giving in and drinking another White Claw Seltzer. The Chadster is really buzzed now, and the night is only half over. Thank you so much for giving The Chadster this joy, WWE.

You can watch highlights from The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day at SummerSlam below:

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. You can follow along here and at our SummerSlam tag. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show. The advertised card for the show is:

The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Cobin

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

The Usos (c) vs. the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match

Isn't that the best card for a wrestling show you've ever seen?! The Chadster wishes this SummerSlam could last forever!

