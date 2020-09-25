Eli Roth's History of Horror Season 2: Hell-Homes, Killer Kids & More

With September creeping ever so closer to its demise, that could only mean one thing: AMC's "Fearfest" is right around the corner. Though we've been spending a lot of time focusing on the Walking Dead universe lately, we didn't want to forget about another highlight of ours from the month. The second season of Eli Roth's History of Horror is set to be unleashed on an unsuspecting world starting Saturday, October 1o (10 pm ET/9 pm CT)- and now we know what the season's topics are going to look like.

From hellish houses and terrifying tots to the depths of body horror, here's a look at what's on the slab for this season:

Season Two of Eli Roth's History of Horror digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Episode 201: "Houses of Hell" (October 10): Home is where the heart is unless you live in a house of hell. Whether they're filled with specters or psychos, every house of hell pokes at our illusions of comfort and safety.

Episode 202: "Monsters" (October 17): The history of monster movies is also the history of the evolution of special effects technology. But, whatever their size or shape and whatever they represent, for many horror fans monsters are the best part of the genre.

Episode 203: "Body Horror" (October 24): Sometimes disgusting, but always powerful, body horror films make us question our prejudices against physical difference, our attitudes about sex and gender, our fear of disease and contamination, and how much our appearance determines who we are.

Episode 204: "Witches" (October 31): The witch is a towering figure in the history of horror. The archetypical evil witch is everything mainstream religion tells us a woman should not be – and that unapologetic, very female power frightens men and fascinates women.

Episode 205: "Chilling Children" (November 7): Parents are supposed to love their children, no matter how awful their kids may be. The films highlighted in this episode may not solve the mystery of where evil comes from, but they have a terrifically terrifying time raising the question.

Episode 206: "Nightmares" (November 14): Nightmares is a deep dive into nine uncategorizable films that push the boundaries of horror. Great films that entertain us and provoke us. Films that put society under a microscope, making us question not just what we fear, but why we fear it.

Set for the series's return is a killer line-up of interviewees that includes Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many more. AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror is produced by The Content Group (ESPN's 30 For 30, Nat Geo's Breakthrough) and Marwar Junction Productions (Disney +'s Earth to Ned, BET's Murder in the Thirst). The series writer/showrunner is Kurt Sayenga, with Roth, Kurt Sayenga, Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joseph Freed, and Allison Berkley executive producing.