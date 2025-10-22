Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: scarlet witch, vision quest, WandaVision

Elizabeth Olsen Keeping Door Wide Open for MCU/Scarlet Witch Return

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen explains why she would "jump at the opportunity" to return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch for the MCU.

Article Summary Elizabeth Olsen says she'd "jump at the opportunity" to reprise Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

Olsen reflects on the unique, creative experience of filming as Wanda Maximoff for over a decade.

She acknowledges missing some roles due to Marvel commitments but finds fulfillment playing Scarlet Witch.

Speculation grows on how Scarlet Witch could return, with multiverse and memory possibilities teased.

If there's anyone who can make a superhero return work, it's Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff actress Elizabeth Olsen as one of the most intriguing figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has been bordering between villain and hero throughout her run with her start as an ally of Ultron (voice of James Spader) in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron (following her post-credit tease in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier), appearing in the third Chris Evans-starred Captain America film with Civil War (2016). embracing her status as one of the Avengers in the two-part Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019), leading her to the first Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision, and subsequently, her final live-action outing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) that saw her villainous turn and presumed death. That doesn't even factor in the recent animated series Marvel Zombies, which was recorded so long ago, she barely remembers anything. As much as anyone of her caliber would be done with such a franchise role, Olsen spoke to InStyle about not being ready to retire from the role just yet.

Why Elizabeth Olsen Isn't Closing the Door on a Scarlet Witch Return Just Yet

Olsen told InStyle, "I'd jump at the opportunity" to play Scarlet Witch again, as she described the process of how playing in the MCU sandbox is unlike anything else, "Making the films are fun. Goofy. It's ridiculous. We're grown people like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it's a character that I've gotten to return to so many times after over 10 years. It's good to put her down, and then I miss her and I want her back."

While the Eternity star admitted that her commitment to Marvel cost her a few opportunities to challenge herself elsewhere, she recognizes it comes with the territory, crediting the dedication it takes to make the magic happen. "It's the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work, and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time. It's a lot of coordination, it's hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it's a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working towards one goal. The people doing the visual effects are artists… The soul, the spirit, the heart is fulfilled doing it. It does mean something. I care about the acting being great—everyone does."

As part of the trilogy that includes the Kathryn Hahn-starred Agatha All Along, and the upcoming Vision Quest, which stars her WandaVision co-star Paul Bettany reprising his role as the android fan favorite Avenger, there hasn't been any word on whether Olsen makes a return in some form. After all, Wanda could always come back as far as a memory in Vision's mind, a variant now that multiverse Pandora's box has been opened, or maybe at the last second, managed to somehow survive the avalanche at Darkhold Castle following the events of the Sam Raimi film. As the Jac Schaeffer-created series revealed, we find out that the Vision in Wanda's world was conceived by magic. That version imparted his memories to the all-white version that was revived into a subservient drone after he was killed for his mind stone by Thanos (Josh Brolin) during the events of Infinity War. The latter version will also be the one leading the Terry Matalas series. For more on Olsen's career, including why she won't do major studio streamer-exclusive films, opting for their theatrical releases and/or indie films, and TV series, you can check out the entire interview.

