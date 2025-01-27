Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, The Good Fight, The Good Wife

Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 9: "Unalive and Well" Sneak Peek Released (VIDEO)

In this sneak peek at Season 2 Ep. 9: "Unalive and Well," Elsbeth gets the details on a new case - a mysterious death at a wellness center.

With the second season of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth returning this week, we have a sneak preview to add to our Season 2 rundown. Along with the official overview and image gallery that was previously released for S02E09: "Unalive and Well" (with Preston's Elsbeth facing off with charismatic holistic wellness center Tom Murphey, played by guest star Eric McCormack), we also have a clip from this Thursday's episode waiting for you below – (along with official overviews and preview images for S02E10: "Finance Bros" and S02E11: "Tiny Town").

Elsbeth Season 2 Eps. 9, 10 & 11 Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 9: "Unalive and Well" – When a young man is found dead in his car, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) visits the holistic wellness center he'd just left and begins to suspect its charismatic founder (Eric McCormack). Written by Leah Nanako Winkler and directed by Nancy Hower.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 10: "Finance Bros" – When a Wall Street titan (Alan Ruck) is murdered after giving away his fortune, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) suspects the victim's twin brother and business partner (also Alan Ruck) in a deadly case of sibling rivalry. Meanwhile, the Van Ness case continues to cause trouble for Elsbeth. Written by Anju Andre-Bergmann and Eric Randall and directed by Nick Gomez.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 11: "Tiny Town" – Sparks fly between Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus (Ioan Gruffudd) after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond. Written by Zoe Marshall and directed by Robert King.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

