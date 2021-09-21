Elvira, Mistress of the Dark Comes Out In Newly-Released Memoir

Elvira, The Mistress of the Dark (also known as Cassandra Peterson), recently released her memoir Yours Cruelly, Elvira, and in it, she both revealed and discussed her 19-year-long relationship with her partner, Teresa "T" Wierson. Elvira discusses how she and Teresa met two decades ago, discovering & examining her own understanding of sexuality, and more.

In her memoir, Elvira wrote a simple but profound statement about her relationship with her partner; "I'm with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved." Things didn't start out as simple for the Mistress of the Dark, with the main reason for her not being out and open about their relationship and hr sexual identity being the Elvira brand itself. Initially meeting at a Hollywood Gold's Gym, Elvira first mistook Teresa as male not female, feeling an attraction to her but only starting a friendship until one night she felt the urge to kiss her. The relationship shifted from platonic after her split from her longtime manager/ex-husband Mark Pierson.

The memoir goes over the depth of Elvira's life before and during her time as the Mistress of the Dark. The questioning of her true sexuality came directly with meeting Teresa the first time, saying, "I think I was even more surprised. What the hell was I doing? I'd never been interested in women as anything other than friends. I felt so confused. This just wasn't me! I was stunned that I'd been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry". Teresa has acted as her personal assistant for many years now, both feeling they had to protect the brand of Elvira initially by not disclosing the relationship. In talking about the relationship now, Elvira says, "I'm very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself and at this point in my life, I've got to be truthful about who I am". The Mistress of the Dark is fully embracing who she is and we couldn't be any happier for her! Welcome to the LGBTQIA+ family, Elvira!