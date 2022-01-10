Emily In Paris Finds Its Stay Extended by Netflix for Seasons 3 & 4

Emily in Paris debuted its second season late in December and until Cobra Kai spoiled the fun, it was number one on the streamer. It has been in the top five or top ten every day since, so it comes as no surprise that Netflix would greenlight a third season this afternoon, but it was a pleasant surprise that they would also announce a fourth season as well. The new season stars Lily Collins and features returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

Now to help set the mood for your excitement, here's a look back at the official trailer for the second season:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Emily in Paris Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n22xzIyZr64&t=1s)

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow ex-pat who both infuriates and intrigues her. Award-winning creator & showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the second season of the Emmy-nominated series Emily in Paris, which became Netflix's most-viewed comedy series of 2020.

Emily In Paris Thumbs Its Nose At The Haters

Suck it, haters. Yes, this show is campy, stupid fun that doesn't take itself seriously at all, and it has ridden that to giant success. The only series on Netflix with more watches since it hit Netflix is the second season of The Witcher. This throwback to 90's/early 2000's excess with a modern twist is laughing at all of you who rally against its success all the way to the bank. Good for them.

Emily in Paris season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.