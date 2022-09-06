Eric Bischoff Feels Bad for Tony Khan After CM Punk Outburst

Following two years of goodwill from fans enjoying the first true alternative to WWE's monopoly in twenty years, AEW is going through a rough patch. World Champion CM Punk used the post-PPV media scrum after All Out to air grievances against former friend Colt Cabana, current co-worker Hangman Adam Page, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in a profanity-laden tirade. Following Punk's rant, a violent altercation between The Elite vs. Punk and his lackey Ace Steel reportedly occurred backstage. On the latest episode of his podcast, former WCW mastermind Eric Bischoff addressed the situation and how it affects AEW owner Tony Khan.

"He's paying that cat lots of money," said Bischoff. "He's paying CM Punk a fortune. And CM Punk s cutting his balls off. Not only in front of everybody else on the roster, the executive team, the production team, oh, by the way, his business partners like Warner/Discovery, potential advertisers, potential sponsors, maybe even, if need be, a potential network to sell their show to if something should go wrong with the Warner/Discovery market… For what reason?"



"If there was money in it, if it was part of a story, if everyone I just mentioned including TV partners are on board and understand what you're doing, have at it, man. It could work. I'll be your biggest fan," Bischoff continued. "I'll support taking a risk like that. Because you have to take big risks to gain big rewards. You just do. And not all of them work out. But you gotta try. And if that's what they're doing, hats off. If everybody's on board. But if not, and Punk is just venting his spleen, spreading heat around the entire roster instead of focusing on his opponent, which is business? Phew. Man. I feel bad for Tony."

AEW star Miro also seemed to comment on the situation, retweeting an old response to a tweet of Punk's about standing up for one's co-workers:

If nothing else, we can be certain of one thing: AEW Dynamite ratings will be off the chart this week, and if Punk is there, it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the Colt Cabana chants the audience will deservedly throw at him. Where things go from there will depend on how Tony Khan handles the situation. Dynamite airs on Wednesday at 8PM Eastern on TBS.