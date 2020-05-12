Eric Bischoff: Man Who Let Hulk Hogan Have Sex With Wife A Bad Friend

Eric Bischoff ripped into Florida radio shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge on the latest episode of his podcast. Bubba, one of many Howard Stern imitators who had a brief flash of popularity, was most famous for his parasitic friendship with Hulk Hogan, a friendship that ultimately enabled the Hulkster's downfall. Bischoff said that while he's older and no longer interested in being a tough guy, under the right circumstances, he might like to kick Bubba the Love Sponge's ass.

"I'm 65 years old, the whole tough guy, badass thing is so far in my rearview mirror, I can't even see it anymore, but I promise you, with the right situation, i.e., couple of shots of Jameson and nobody else around, I'm not sure anything would bring more joy to me than kicking that prick in the skull," Bishoff said in comments transcribed by 411 Wrestling. "Bubba had kind of integrated himself into Hulk's life and was providing Hulk an opportunity to show up on the radio every morning, regardless of what condition Hulk may have been in because of the back issues he was dealing with, and the emotional issues he was dealing with, and the prescription meds and the Captain Morgan and the whole nine yards. It didn't matter to Bubba, Bubba would put him on the air. And Hulk being Hulk, we all know, he can say some s**t, he can get out there and he can dig a pretty big hole for himself occasionally. Add a fistful of Vicodin and a quart of Captain Morgan to the equation and it was ridiculous. And if Bubba was truly a friend, he would have never let him do that."

"And I'm not saying Hulk Hogan didn't have any responsibility, he did, he knows he did, he takes full responsibility for it, he doesn't blame anybody for anything in real life," Bischoff said. "He looks at himself in the mirror and he deals with it. But Bubba positioned himself as a friend when Hulk needed one badly, and he also positioned himself as a friend who could provide a media platform so that Hulk tell however it may have been distorted because of all the things I've already discussed, came off badly and made him look worse in the situation, that was money to Bubba, that was great radio, but would a friend do that?"

Bischoff oddly glosses over the real issue at hand, which were the comments Hogan made on a secretly-recorded cuckold sex tape with Bubba's wife. During the session, Hogan unleashed an explicitly racist rant, in which Hogan said in part, "I don't know if Brooke was ****ing the black guy's son. I mean, I don't have double standards. I mean, I am a racist, to a point, ****ing ****ers. But then when it comes to nice people and ****, and whatever. […] I mean, I'd rather if she was going to **** some ****er, I'd rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall ****er worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we're all a little racist. ****ing ****er." Hogan later referred to this as "a few misspoken words" and likened it to being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On the one hand, Bubba does seem like a pretty good friend for putting himself in the Cuck Zone on behalf of the Hulkster. On the other hand, secretly recording the escapade, which mysteriously made its way to tabloid website Gawker, where it became the subject of an ideological lawsuit funded by conservative Paypal billionaire Peter Thiel and ultimately was leaked to the public, leading to Hogan being fired from WWE in 2015, puts him firmly in the "maybe not a good friend after all" category. It all worked out in the end, however, as Hogan is back in WWE's good graces after issuing several non-apologies to groups like the Boys and Girls Club of America and wrestlers backstage, while Bubba is, according to Bischoff, "living in a 30 year old trailer house in the middle of a swamp somewhere outside of some no name city in Florida, but he got, ultimately, what he deserved."