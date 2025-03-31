Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney: Wanda Sykes, John Waters & More

This week's Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney sees Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, and more set to join the show.

What better way to start the week than to see who Netflix and John Mulaney have on tap this Wednesday when Everybody's Live with John Mulaney? That's exactly what the live-streaming talk/variety show did earlier today – with Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo set to be joined by Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, and Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra.

So far, the lineup of previous guests includes Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, and Mannequin Pussy. Here's a look back at the ending to last week's show when Mulaney offered the rundown of who would be checking in this week:

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

