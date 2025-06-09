Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings in The Daily LITG, 9th June 2025

David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

David Boreanaz On Gay Awakenings on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Mark Waid Talks Absolute Power

LITG two years ago, Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core

LITG three years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

LITG four years ago – Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale

LITG five years ago, Swimsuit Specials

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead gets excited. And it was Warren Ellis' memories of Christian Cooper and the Marvel Swimsuit issues that still got the most attention.

LITG six years ago, Doom Vs Doom

Yes, yes, it feels like so long ago. With DC and iD still fighting over who gets to use the word Doom.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with fourteen years for us as well. We also remember that it would have been George Pérez's birthday today as well.

Steve Yeowell, co-creator of Zenith.

co-creator of Zenith. Bob Bolling, creator of L'il Archie.

creator of L'il Archie. Chris Kalnick, Robotech artist

Robotech artist Tim Eldred , Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime.

, Robotech artist, as well as Strangers and Prime. Giovanni Spinella, comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden.

comic book writer, and Conservative councillor for Camden. Tom Chu , colourist.

, colourist. Chris Gavaler, comics scholar.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

