Eyes of Wakanda: Marvel Animation Confirms Voice Cast; Image, Overview

Marvel Animation confirmed the impressive voice cast for "Black Panther" series Eyes of Wakanda and included an official image and overview.

As we inch closer to 2025, Marvel Studios (via Marvel Television and Marvel Animation) has been rolling out more and more intel on the live-action and animated shows that are set to hit Disney+ screens between now and the end of next year. One of those shows has been the highly anticipated "Black Panther" series, Eyes of Wakanda. With the animated series set to hit screens on August 6, 2025, we have an official image and overview to pass along. But first, we thought you might like to know whose voices you will be hearing, so here's a look at the impressive lineup of talent taking part in the epic series: Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.

Marvel Animation's new action-adventure series "Eyes of Wakanda" follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story.

Disney+ and Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda is directed by Todd Harris and executive-produced by Ryan Coogler. The show is also executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King.

Eyes of Wakanda: Details Released Disney's D23

During Disney's D23 fan expo, expectations were high regarding getting a better look at what's to come on the animation side of things from Marvel Studios (and when it might hit our screens). After a sizzle reel previewing what's to come from Marvel's animation universe, Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, was joined by Coogler and series developer Harris to discuss the series. Coogler and Harris teased that the action sequences are great, with many noting the "Marvel Gundam" vibe in what was screened. Harris noted that Coogler built a great framework to build back from when establishing Wakandan history and how it relates to the MCU.

Each episode of the series takes place at very specific time periods and the opportunity comes from being able to explore so many different intersection points with the greater MCU. The duo also discussed exploring how Wakanda is its own little pocket of Eden while also showing those who paid the price throughout history to maintain the secrecy of Wakanda – and that will include meeting some newcomers. Viewers can look forward to seeing an Iron Fist – and Coogler wants everyone to know that "everyone in Wakanda gets a six-pack." From an artistic style standpoint, Harris shared that Marvel appreciates hand-drawn art, and that is where the style of the series comes from.

