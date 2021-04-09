Falcon and Winter Soldier: Adepero Oduye on Sarah Wilson's Blip Issues

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Adepero Oduye plays Sarah Wilson, Sam's (Anthony Mackie) sister who struggled to keep her family fishing business afloat during the Blip, the five-year period where earth's survivors had to deal without half its population due to Thanos' snap. Introduced early in the series, we see the real life-inspired struggles emotionally and financially as well as the subsequent ramifications people still have to deal with that not even the Avengers as Sam finds out can handle. As brother and sister trying to keep their family from falling apart, the two apply for a loan at a bank but are refused despite Sam's notoriety, which was outweighed by the fact and MCU logic he was part of the half that disappeared. Oduye spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about getting into the role and helping to ground Falcon in the series.

"It was all quite vague," Oduye recalled of her audition. "It was just brass tacks, but what I came to know fairly quickly was where in the story where we were going to take it from. So that is what really interested me." The actress was already familiar with her co-star prior to filming. "No! (Laughs.) I knew Mackie from before, but I met with Anthony before shooting started. We just talked about the characters. It was kind of like a rehearsal, but not in a typical sense." Upon meeting head writer Malcolm Spellman and director Kari Skogland, they established the type of character Sarah would be.

What Dynamic Sarah Wilson Brings to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

"It was making sure that Sarah was, first and foremost, grounded," Oduye recalled. "Before they could really share much with me, I wanted to make sure that Sarah was not just there to pat a man on the back or to stroke an ego. And this was before I knew anything about what the story was. So once it opened up into what the story was about, Anthony was also part of those conversations with Kari. So it was just making sure of that brother-sister relationship, and that the questions of the story were clear as it pertained to the Wilson family's world. Because if we were confused, then I feel like it would be confusing for the people watching it. So I'm thankful for the space that was created. It allowed us to dive into that, ask questions, think about things and change things, if needed, within the dialogue to make it very clear, specific and grounded."

Oduye mentioned the bank scene as one of the aspects that intrigued her to join the Disney+ series. "Absolutely. It's what drew me to the project," she said. "The fact that there was going to be an opportunity to explore something grounded and real, which so many people are experiencing day-to-day. It's kind of like watching the news. You see what is given to you, but behind all of that are people and families who are dealing with all of these issues. So I really appreciated getting to portray that and be a part of that in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." For more on Oduye's take on Sarah's wisdom in regards to the events that affect Sam throughout the series including Sam's conflicting feelings on Captain America's shield and inadvertently blowing his cover on a phone call in Madripoor, you can head over to THR. New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stream Fridays on Disney+.