Fallout, Dead Boy Detectives, Velma & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Invincible, The Rookie, Billy Joel/CBS, Doctor Who, Velma, Reacher, Dead Boy Detectives, Fallout & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 16, 2024:

Chucky Creator Says the Next Film Will Connect to the Series

Loki Star Di Martino on Season 3; Sylvie/Thor Meet-Up "Would Be Fun"

Space Ghost Coast to Coast 30th Anniversary Celebrated by Adult Swim

Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui's Finale Check-In; Tulloch's Gift

WWE Raw Preview: Sheamus Returns, Rhea Ripley Speaks, and More

Invincible Seasons 4 & 5 Accidentally Confirmed or Wishful Thinking?

Rhea Ripley Reportedly Injured, Could Relinquish Title on Raw Tonight

The Stranger Director Veena Sud on Formatting Quibi Series for Film

The Rookie Renewed for Season 7; S06E07 "Crushed" Overview Released

Interview with the Vampire S02 Poster; Series Premiere Free on YouTube

CBS Apologizes to Billy Joel, Fans; MSG Special to Re-Air This Friday

Criminal Minds: Evolution: Zach Gilford's BTS Look Raises Questions

Doctor Who: BBC, Disney+ Release New Key Art Poster, Banner Art

Velma Season 2 Trailer: More Meddling Than You Can Shake a Shovel At

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Has Some Bad News for Twitter/X Trolls

Dead Boy Detectives Releases First 5 Minutes; Edwin Payne Mini-Profile

3 Body Problem: Netflix Series Adaptation Might Have China Problem

Billy Joel Fans Put Pressure on CBS for Cutting "Piano Man" Short

Star Trek: Discovery Shares S05E04 "Face the Strange" Images, Overview

Conan O'Brien on Norm Macdonald's "Brilliant" SNL/O.J. Simpson Jokes

Mark Gatiss on New Series "Bookish," Possible "Sherlock" Feature Film

Fallout: "Mad Men" Meets "Mad Max" in Goofy, Hilarious Post-Apocalypse

SNL Breaks, Binge-Drop Backlash, Billy Joel & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

