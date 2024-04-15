Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, loki, Marvel Studios, sophia di martino, tom hiddleston

Loki Star Di Martino on Season 3; Sylvie/Thor Meet-Up "Would Be Fun"

Sophia Di Martino is hopeful for a third season of Loki and wouldn't mind a potential Sylvie/Thor MCU crossover with Chris Hemsworth.

Just because one Loki's journey ends doesn't mean another couldn't continue, with Tom Hiddleston seemingly ready to move on as season two of the Disney+ series gave him the throne he was destined to sit on…even if it's to protect the sacred timeline. Sophia Di Martino, who plays Loki variant Sylvie, is more than happy to pick up the ball and continue the MCU journey. When asked about the Disney+ series' future, "I have no idea, honestly," she told Variety at the Emmys FYCs. "I'm open to more, but honestly, I think the [Season 2] finale was great, and if that's it, I'm very grateful for what we've had. But they don't say anything. The veil of secrecy extends to us, too."

Loki: Sophia Di Martino Would Love to Have an Adventure with Chris Hemsworth's Thor

Season one saw Sylvie assassinate He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), who warned her and Loki of the even worse barbarians of the gate he's keeping at bay. In this case, his more dangerous variants like Kang the Conqueror, also played by Majors in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Season two saw Sylvie ready to walk away from it all and enjoy life before a time-shifting Loki convinces her to help prevent a galactic cataclysmic disaster at the TVA from a wave of cosmic radiation potentially overwhelming the entire universe.

After Loki saves the universe, Di Martino has ideas on how her character can make her theatrical debut. "I think it would be great to see Sylvie and Thor," she said. "I think it would be fun to see them get wound up, especially if Loki is in the equation. Three siblings together? The dynamic would be interesting." Given the cryptic nature of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, the actress might have tipped her cap since the film involves the TVA, the predominant setting in Loki, pulling Ryan Reynolds' character into the proper MCU multiverse to become "Marvel Jesus." With that can of worms opened, it's not far-fetched to possibly see Di Martino's Sylvie, Owen Wilson's Mobius, Ke Huy Quan's OB, Hemsworth, or even Hiddleston make a cameo.

