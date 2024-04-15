Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who: BBC, Disney+ Release New Key Art Poster, Banner Art

"Your Cosmic Joyride Awaits" this May with Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's new Doctor Who.

Heading into this past weekend, the good news broke that Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) second series of new Doctor Who adventures would include a second companion – with Andor star Varada Sethu boarding the TARDIS. Now, we have a look at the newest key art poster and banner that was released by the BBC & Disney+ earlier today – making sure we know that in May, "Your Cosmic Joyride Awaits."

"I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole 'Doctor Who' family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home. I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with; this is SO much fun!" Sethu shared when the news of heer casting was first announced. Davies added, "I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' and it's a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS. Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we've got Ncuti, Millie, and Varada fighting side by side – we need all three because the stakes are higher than ever!"

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, and Angela Wynter.

