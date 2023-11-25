Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: fargo, fx networks, hulu, preview, season 5, trailer

Fargo S05E03 Trailer: Dot Has Her Own Definition for "Home Security"

Here's a look at the official trailer for the next chapter of FX & Noah Hawley's Fargo, S05E03: "The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions,"

Article Summary New Fargo S05E03 trailer teases Dot and Wayne's unconventional home security.

Dorothy "Dot" Lyon's past threatens to disrupt her and the Lyon family's future.

North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman continues his relentless search for Dot Lyon.

Danger and drama intensify as the "Paradox of Intermediate Transactions" unfolds.

With everything that went down during the first two chapters of the fifth installment, someone needs to remind FX & Noah Hawley's Fargo that it has ten episodes to work with – not five. Though there is a ton to unpack and a whole slew of interesting characters to keep an eye on, the biggest revelation was the one we got concerning Juno Temple's Dorothy "Dot" Lyon and Jon Hamm's Sheriff Roy Tillman – marriage. And it's left us wondering what Wayne (David Rysdahl) is going to say about that – and everything else – since he's giving off a vibe of being a ticking time bomb. And that brings us to the official trailer for S05E03: "The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions," with Dot & Wayne investing in a little "home protection" and Tillman looking to make life easier for himself. But as you're about to see, that's not even close to scratching the surface of what's ahead.

Fargo So5E03 "The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions" Preview

Fargo Season 5 5 Episode 3 "The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions": Dot (Juno Temple) and Wayne (David Rysdahl) protect their home, Roy (Jon Hamm) neutralizes an obstacle, Witt (Lamorne Morris) suspects foul play, and Gator (Joe Keery) makes a move. Written by Noah Hawley and directed by Donald Murphy, here's a look at the trailer for next week's installment:

A Look Inside FX's Fargo Installment 5

Here's a look back at the preview images and extended season overview that were previously released that introduced viewers to the major players in play this season:

After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife suddenly is plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

At his side is his loyal but feckless son, Gator (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl), keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother "Lyon."

FX's Fargo is produced by showrunner, writer & director Hawley and his production company 26 Keys, EP Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, The Old Man), and his production company The Littlefield Company, as well as EPs Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen. The award-winning anthology series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions and internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!