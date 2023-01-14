Fear the Walking Dead: Jenna Elfman, Kim Dickens Share Heartfelt Posts With the news hitting this week, Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman & Kim Dickens shared heartfelt posts about the series ending.

After losing The Walking Dead near the end of last year, we're not sure we were ready for AMC to announce this week that Fear the Walking Dead would be ending its run with its upcoming eighth season. The final, 12-episode season will be broken into two 6-episode halves, with Part I on Sunday, May 14, on AMC & AMC+ (and Part II set for later this year). Now, fans are getting a chance to hear from Jenna Elfman and Kim Dickens, who shared their thoughts on the final season in their respective Instagram posts. A special heartfelt, personal & appreciated moment came in the video that Elfman posted, sharing how she's tackling work on the final season with a "live in the moment" approach while making sure everyone around her knows just how much their hard work & support has meant during this time.

Being only in the present moment is bringing me so much joy at work on this final season of [Fear the Walking Dead]. I adore everyone I get to work with. I am savoring every single minute of it. I am so proud to be part of this hard-working, talented crew— every department. Thank you, [Michael Satrazemis], for helping me find the best path for this final stretch. You know how much I love ya," Elfman wrote as the caption to the video she posted, which Fear TWD fans definitely need to check out:

"Here we go, season 8, the final season of [Fear the Walking Dead]," Dickens started the caption to her post addressing the show's end. "I'm so proud and honored to be a part of this show and to have played the role of Madison Clark. The creators, the showrunners, the cast, [and] the crew from the very beginning through to the very end have been incredible. It has changed our lives, to say the least. Thank you to the fans. We are a family forever." Here's a look at the post:

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.