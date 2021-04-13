Fear the Walking Dead S06E09 Preview: Virginia Goes Full-On Negan

Heading into this weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, the big pile of dynamite that is the growing war between Morgan (Lennie James) and Virginia (Colby Minifie) looks like it's ready to go off. Morgan's best friend John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) is dead- killed by Dakota (Zoe Colletti), the best bargaining chip Morgan has against Virginia so there's no time for revenge/justice. Virginia wants her sister back- and she's ready to go Negan to get the job done. By the way, is that why the TWDU Thanksgiving image had the two so close to one another at the dinner table? Hmmm…

As for what viewers can expect from the next episode "Things Left to Do"? "We have been building toward a confrontation with Morgan and Virginia [Colby Minifie] since episode 601, and this episode we're finally going to deliver on it," co-showrunner Ian Goldberg teased. "We'll return to an important location that we saw in the premiere, but it will be in circumstances that are kind of flipped on their heads," added co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss. Fear the Walking Dead returns this Sunday night (and on Thursday for AMC+ subscribers)- now here's a look at a huge set of preview images, followed by an episode overview, promo, and sneak preview.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 9 "Things Left to Do": Virginia and her followers reach a stalemate with Morgan's group, and Virginia's enemies begin to catch up with her. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Nick Bernardone.

Now here's a look at the promo for "Things Left to Do" followed by a sneak preview that finds Virginia escalating her conflict with Morgan to a new level- threatening some "very bad things" Negan-style if Morgan doesn't deliver Dakota safe and sound:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Things Left to Do' Teaser | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 609 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2I66-el2HYQ)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.