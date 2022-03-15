Fear the Walking Dead S07 Trailer: Madison's Back & In Serious Trouble

In approximately one month, the war between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor (Colman Domingo) will come to a head when AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns from its Season 7 midseason break. And as the battle for the Tower looks to get tragically deadly, could the return of Kim Dickens's Madison be the one thing that can bring peace between the once-friends? Or will Madison return just in time for a funeral- or two? Well, now we have an official trailer to help piece together some of the puzzles. And make sure to stay past the credit scene for a special guest appearance from someone we just named in some serious trouble.

With the series returning on April 17th for the remainder of its seventh season, here's a look at an official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead: