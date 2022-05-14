Fear the Walking Dead S07E13 Promo; Will Anyone Make It to Season 8?

As Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) butt heads over the right time to attack Strand's (Colman Domingo) Tower, Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) face an unexpected turn in their lives that has them rethinking their future- and their code. How's that for an overview of what you can expect in Sunday night's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead "The Raft" (check out our review of last week's episode here)? Previously, we shared a look at the preview images and overview that were released and now we have the official promo teaser to help tie things together. And just to throw this out there? While we know that the series is returning for its eighth season, we're starting to wonder just how many members of the current cast will be returning after what's happened so far (and with what's still to come… BWA-HA-HA-HA-HA-HA!). Or could we be expecting some major new casting news coming soon?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 13 "The Raft": Morgan and Alicia plan their next steps; Dwight and Sherry face the prospect of having to choose between their code and their safety. Directed by Gary Rake and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Nick Bernadone.

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's (Kim Dickens) return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg