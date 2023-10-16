Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, trailer

Fear the Walking Dead S08 Clip: Madison's Fight Is Now Their Fight

Madison's fight just became Dwight & Sherry's fight - whether they like it or not - in this clip from AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8.

This Sunday, the battle for the future begins. That's when AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for its final run of episodes, as Madison (Kim Dickens), Daniel (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), and Victor (Colman Domingo) are forced to confront a ghost from their past in the form of a definitely-not-dead Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman). He wants PADRE – and everything else that Madison has – and he has an army of the dead to help him make his case. But this final battle isn't isolated to the OG cast – as you're about to see in the following mini-clip from the final run. Because as much as Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) have been trying to move on with their lives – away from their past and each other – the two can't help but make Madison's fight their own.

With the series returning for its final run of episodes on October 22nd, here's a look at a mini-preview from the upcoming final episodes, followed by a look back at the clip for S08E07: "Anton" that was released during NYCC 2023 (which explains the episode's title) and some insight from EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis into what viewers can expect:

Satrazemis shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, the return of Domingo's Victor, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

Satrazemis Plays Coy on Strand's Return: [laughing] "There will be a return. And Strand will be Strand. Sometimes, you don't know what shape it's all going to take."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

With the series returning for its final run of episodes on October 22nd, here's a look at the official season trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

