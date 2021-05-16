Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: Aisha Tyler Hopes Viewers Enjoy "J.D."

Heading into the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, June (Jenna Elfman) sets off on a mission that could not only help our heroes in their fight against Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks but also bring June the closure she needs and deserves. But a stranger enter the scene who could change everything, but will it be to our heroes' advantage- or does this person have a hidden agenda of their own? With that pretty effective teaser (if we do say so ourselves) in mind, we have the episode's director Aisha Tyler (Archer) checking in with the fans to let them know what an honor it is to be joining the TWD universe, to remind them that she will be appearing on AMC's Talking Dead following, and a whole lot more.

"Hey there everyone! It's [Aisha Tyler] and I'm the director of tonight's episode of ['Fear the Walking Dead']: 'J.D.' I am a huge fan of [The Walking Dead] Universe so it was a real honor and a joy to be a part of building this incredible world for you," Tyler wrote in a post earlier today through AMC's Fear TWD Instagram account. "I'll be posting here today leading up to tonight's episode, and then I'll be on ['Talking Dead'] right after with stars [Jenna Elfman, Christine Evangelista, Keith Carradine] and [Chris Hardwick] to talk all things FEAR. This episode was a blast to make and there are so many special moments, epic scenes and hidden messages to the fans, so stick with me today and I'll give you as much inside goods as I can. I hope you guys enjoy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fear the Walking Dead (@feartwd)

Now here's a look at the opening minutes to this weekend's episode "J.D."- with June arriving to check in on Grace, only to be confronted by a raging Morgan (Lennie James). And as you're about to see, Morgan has some serious blame to lay at June's feet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'J.D.' | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 613 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3MmAxiIQjk)

Here's a look at the previously-released promo for this Sunday's episode followed by an episode overview and a sneak preview that finds June making another mysterious connection to "The End is the Beginning" folks:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Change & Evolution of June | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 613 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AWk6olb7Wg)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 13 "J.D.": June splits off to gather information to help stop an oncoming threat. Directed by Aisha Tyler.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'June Searching for Answers' Sneak Peek Ep. 613 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-w95H4AKAU)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.