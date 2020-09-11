Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan Needs Hope, Visine

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead set to kick off its sixth season on Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET (preceding second spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond), the network has released six additional character profile posters that continue to make us feel a bit nervous about some of our favorites' fates. But before we get to that, we also have the newest teaser "Something I Had to Do" (thanks to the fine folks at Decider), which finds Morgan (Lennie James) functioning pretty well considering he has "early morning walker eyes." Following that, we have a montage of action clips that feels like a mash-up of a Western and The Purge– and ending with a haunting personal revelation on Morgan's part.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.