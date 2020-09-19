Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia

With only about three weeks to go until Fear the Walking Dead returns for its sixth season (pairing up with The Walking Dead: World Beyond's second episode on Sunday, October 11), the AMC series continues to do a great job making sure viewers know that things are about to get a whole lot darker- and there's no guarantee there's going to be any sort of "dawn" for our heroes in the face of Virgina's (Colby Minifie) rule. Having killed Morgan (Lennie James), Virgina split up our group and forced them into new lives where they'll have to adjust to survive- at least until one of them has a plan. But has Virgina overplayed her hand?

Because Morgan isn't dead. Almost worse for Virginia? She doesn't know if he's alive or dead, so she's sending someone out to get the answer. Except with what we've seen so far, the "Morgan Jones" we knew did died- and in the following teaser, we get a glimpse of who (or what) had taken his place.

AMC Networks and Twitch announced a new partnership that brings every corner of TWD Universe to the service starting this Sunday, September 20th. The TWDUniverse channel kicks off with a live show, followed by a watch-along during episode premieres, then continue the conversation from 11 p.m. to midnight every Sunday night (launching with approximately 12 hours of original content a week).

But that's far from all, so here's a look at what the channel will have to offer followed by a rundown with launch dates and additional details on how to enjoy the full TWDUniverse experience:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

"Launch Party" (Sunday, September 20): For its first stream, TWDUniverse will kick off with a Launch Party featuring hosts Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renay, and Dylan Gabriel Guerra as they welcome fans into the TWDUniverse community to learn, play, and discuss among the most authoritative voices on the franchise, as well as kick off a season 10 interactive marathon of The Walking Dead.

"The Walking Dead Catch Up" (Sunday, September 20): The hosts will lead fans through select episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 and Fear The Walking Dead season 5, with real-time reactions as they watch and interact with the community, leading up to the much-anticipated premiere of episode 1016 on October 4.

"Re-Watching Dead" (Thursday, September 24): A weekly deep dive discussion show focusing on a spoiler-filled exploration into past episodes of The Walking Dead – exploring both on-screen and behind-the-scenes stories. Fans will get to re-live the first time they saw the show through an interactive discussion of the story and dig deeper behind the scenes via interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and interactive segments and games where they are part of the show.

"World Beyond Celebration/tbd" (Sunday, September 27): A variety show celebration of World Beyond composed of quick segments diving into cast interviews, BTS discussion, or fun and games with the audience. Framed around the idea of "youth," many of the stitching comes from exploring what younger versions of Walking Dead characters would be like. Plus, it gives us a chance to get to know our hosts and guests better as they share stories from their high school years, as well.

On Sunday, October 4, "TWD Sundays" debuts with 4 hours of continuous streaming content each week:

7:30 pm "Recapping Dead Pre-Show": Hosts dive into recaps of the previous week's episode, explore theories and give their best predictions and speculations before the new episode premieres on television.

9:00 pm "Live Watch Party": During the episode, TWDUniverse will keep streaming on Twitch to create a live second-screen experience for new episodes in The Walking Dead Universe with behind-the-scenes info pop-ups, interactions from the community and live host reactions.

11:00 pm "After Show": Following the premiere of Talking Dead, fans can continue the discussion in a more informal, interactive space on Twitch, taking a deeper dive into the new episodes.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.