Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Set for October Return; New Teaser

The cast and creative teams behind the Walking Dead universe's trilogy of shows had been promising some big news and impactful announcements to feed the fans' "Dumpster Fire of Speculation," so it was up to the first spinoff series to start things off right. Fear the Walking Dead set up shop at Comic-Con@Home to promote the upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. The panel included Walking Dead universe head Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

First thing you should know? The series will make its sixth-season return on Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET. In addition, viewers were given a first look at a new teaser for the season. And while some of it is what we've seen so far… look like Morgan's (James) fate may not be as "definite" as we first thought.

The Walking Dead will be making its 11th SDCC appearance with a panel spotlighting season 10 finale "A Certain Doom," which is set to air as a standalone episode later in 2020. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Paola Lazaro, and more.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its SDCC debut, with a panel in support of the second spinoff series. Moderated by Hardwick, the series' panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.