With less than a week to go until the time-jumped eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead hits our screens, we have one of the things that you've been waiting for. That's right, preview images for S08E01 "Remember What They Took From You" (written by co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis) that offers looks at some new faces, some familiar faces in some tough PADRE-fueled situations, and more.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis): After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo (Zoey Merchant) while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE. Now, here's a look at the preview images for the season-opener that were released earlier today:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Heather Cappielo): After fleeing PADRE, June's safety and solitude are threatened by an unwelcome reunion with Dwight and Sherry and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Ron Underwood): Mo's hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets and subterfuge of the adults who care for her.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.