Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer: Morgan Remembers Rick's Words The spirit of Rick Grimes is all over the trailer for AMC's eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead, premiering on May 14th.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead didn't make this weekend's WonderCon 2023 panel a mystery over the past week, making sure that fans knew that an official trailer for the eighth & final season would be heading our way. So, with series stars Kim Dickens, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, and co-showrunner Ian Goldberg in attendance (and Chris Hardwick moderating), that's exactly what we got. After a time jump, our heroes face a PADRE that was nothing that they imagined. But it's the words of an old friend that inspire Morgan (Lennie James) to rally his family to fight. And as we see towards the end of the trailer, Morgan's journey brings him back to some very familiar stomping grounds.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the long-running spinoff series' final run (followed by a look at overviews for the first three episodes), with Fear TWD returning on May 14th:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis): After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan and Madison find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Heather Cappielo): After fleeing PADRE, June's safety and solitude are threatened by an unwelcome reunion with Dwight and Sherry and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Ron Underwood): Mo's hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets and subterfuge of the adults who care for her.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.