Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Talk CRM's Potential Season 7 Impact

Too many people use the phrase "game-changer" a little too freely for things not quite deserving of the title. But the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead saw nuclear bombs light up the zombie landscape. To say that the events of Season 6 will have lasting ramifications on the series moving on to the seventh season is a ten-on understatement- and considering the scope of it, the impact it could have on other and future series. We went over just some of the future possibilities here in our review to give you just a sample of how different things are going to be moving forward. One of the storylines that we're keeping extra eyeballs attached to has to with the ripple effects that will result from Sarah (Mo Collins), Daniel (Rubén Blades), Luciana (Danay Garcia), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Jacob (Peter Jacobson), and Wes (Colby Hollman) being saved by Al (Maggie Grace) via Isabel (Sydney Lemmon) and CRM. While it seemed pretty clear that there was no way this would be a one-and-done, showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have confirmed that was Isabel piloting the helicopter- and that CRM is the toothpaste that they won't be able to get back in the tube.

While not able to offer specific details, Chambliss does say that the rescue mission clearly comes with a backstory- and that CRM exposing itself like that will come with a cost. "I think the fact that that helicopter showed up, that Isabel is helping Al save people she cares about, there's a story that may have gone down between the two of them," he revealed to EW. "I think the other thing that we have to keep in mind is that, a move like that, using CRM equipment, exposing people to a helicopter, to a CRM pilot is a very risky proposition, so that may bring its own complications in the future" While not saying just how large of a role CRM will play next season, Goldberg says they're "excited" about what's ahead. "They will play a role. I won't say how big, but as Andrew said, the fact that a CRM helicopter is showing up to airlift them out to safety is going to have repercussions in season 7. I can't say much more than that, other than it's going to be exciting and we can't wait for people to see," he teased.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) 'How The Group Handles The End' Season Finale BTS | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-FCMpUjNm0)

As the series continues production on the seventh season, the cast of Fear the Walking Dead discuss their characters' respective motivations heading into the Season 6 finale "The Beginning" in the clip above. In the featurette that follows, the team looks ahead to how the sixth season finale dramatically changed the landscape of the walker apocalypse:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Fear the Walking Dead Cast & Creators Wrap Up Season 6 & Tease Season 7 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhKp_7qWYx4)

In the following clip from TWDU Sundays, host Clarke Wolfe and Lennie James discuss the journey that Morgan's taken- from being introduced on The Walking Dead to the current season of Fear the Walking Dead:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lennie James on Morgan's Journey | TWDU Sundays Twitch Interviews (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHUCes9zB3c)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast.

