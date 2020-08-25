Fear the Walking Dead Star Jenna Elfman: "Messed Up Stuff" in Season 6

Okay, based on the teasers we've seen for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead season 6, it doesn't look like Morgan's (Lennie James) going to be doing the "walker shuffle" after all (we're guessing the red eyes are from allergies or some sweet, sweet bud?). But that doesn't mean the show isn't planning on keeping its promise of a much darker season, as we've already seen from the first trailer and teasers. But just in case you're still not convinced, let's leave it to Jenna Elfman (June), who was also a guest recently on Skybound's Talk Dead to Me podcast with host Johnny O'Dell.

In case you didn't check some previous recent episodes (Pollyanna McIntosh, Alexa Mansour, Matt Mangum, and Lindsley Register), the format has changed and focuses on O'Dell having one-on-one interviews with various guests from the Walking Dead community. In this clip, Elfman gives viewers a much better sense of just how dark this season will be as Virginia places our heroes in situations that will them mentally and physically to their breaking points: "there's some messed up stuff going on and it affects each person in a way that taps into their vulnerability and they change… people will be changing this season."

But that's far from all. Check out the rest of the podcast below, where Elfman also discusses her time on the hit sitcom Dharma & Gregg, what life's been like in these self-quarantine times, June's evolution over the course of the series, and a whole lot more:

Because we won't be satisfied until every single person on the planet knows when the Walking Dead universe returns, here's how things are looking for October 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.