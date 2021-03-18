Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Brings the Fight to Morgan's Front Door

With AMC's The Walking Dead heading towards the second half of its six-episode "Season 10C" this Sunday, the TWDU is also less than a month away until Fear the Walking Dead returns for the second half of its sixth season- with viewers and critics alike embracing and praising the season since its premiere for its pseudo-anthology season structure. As you're about to see, Virginia (Colby Minifie) is more than willing to bring the fight to the front doorstep of Morgan's (Lennie James) new community- but as we've seen from "The End is the Beginning" folks, it's crystal clear that Virginia and Morgan both face a problem best confronted together.

So for a look at what's ahead as our heroes find themselves fighting on their own terms, check out the following teaser- with AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning Sunday, April 11 (for AMC+ subscribers, the first episode will be available on Sunday, April 4), with subsequent episodes debuting every Thursday prior to the episodes' AMC cable premiere:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

When the series returns next month, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode. Now here's a look at the newest teaser, "The End is the Beginning":

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.