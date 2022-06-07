Finn Balor Joins Judgment Day, Immediately Usurps Edge as Leader

In a move everyone saw coming, but no one saw coming so soon, Judgment Day turned on Edge during WWE Raw last night, promoting Finn Balor as new stable boss. The change in leadership came during a segment in which Edge praised Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley for their growth under his tutelage and victory over the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan at Hell in a Cell last Sunday. The group promised to induct a new member into the group, and brought out Finn Balor, who had apparently reached out to Priest and Ripley after the PLE.

As Balor discussed his admiration for Ripley and Priest and particularly how Ripley repeatedly saved Edge from losing to Balor, it became clear that something was amiss. Priest and Ripley said they had grown as much as possible under edge but it was time to shed the dead weight before attacking the Rated R Superstar.

Edge, for his part, fought valiantly against the attack, transforming back into babyface mode before viewers' eyes. After fighting back from an initial beatdown, Priest gave Edge the Razor's Edge through the announce table, but even that wasn't enough, as Edge continued to fight back. A Conchairto from Priest finally put Edge down for good.

Even for WWE, it was a fast turnaround for a stable to betray their leader, but it makes sense considering Raw's top babyface, Cody Rhodes, is now out of action for around six months thanks to that torn pec, leaving a Cody Rhodes shaped hole at the top of the card. Edge, it seems, will fill that role for the foreseeable future. In other words, Edge's Taylor Swift snake phase is officially over, though we'll always treasure it, no matter how short it was.