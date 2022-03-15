Oooh, Look What You Made Edge Do

Edge has entered his Taylor Swift snake phase, the Rated R Superstar revealed on WWE Raw last night. Cutting a promo against his WrestleMania opponent AJ Styles, Edge laid out all the things he's allowed to happen to him since returning to WWE at the hands of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. "If that Edge faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania, then AJ would leave that Edge in the dust. But that Edge? That Edge is dead, baby."

Sorry, the old Edge can't come to the phone right now.

"I won't be judged by anyone in that locker room and I won't be judged by you, AJ," Edge insisted, firmly defending his Reputation.

Edge's message was clear: Don't Blame Me; his change is the WWE Universe's fault. It's true that Edge has largely suffered since his return to WWE by getting involved with bad boys like Randy Orton and Seth Rollins. Call It What You Want, but the choice to double down and embrace his dark side for the WrestleMania End Game may not give him the advantage he needs to triumph, even if Edge does clearly believe he's Ready For It. AJ Styles is far from a Delicate opponent, and, for his part, was unimpressed with Edge's transformation and attack two weeks ago that took AJ out of action. So You Did Something Bad, Edge? So what?

Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don't know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning. I'm coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. https://t.co/LfoyvdTiZG — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) March 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So AJ Styles will be back on Raw next week and looking for revenge for what Edge did to him? This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things. Hopefully, Edge has a Getaway Car waiting for him in case he needs to make a quick escape.

WrestleMania takes place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.