Fire Country: CBS Series Pulled This Week Amid California Wildfires

This Friday's repeat episode of CBS and Tony Phelan, Joan Rater & Max Thieriot's Fire Country is being pulled amid California's wildfires.

Though a new episode of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country won't be back on CBS screens for a few more weeks, this Friday's repeat airing of Season 2 Episode 7: "A Hail Mary" is being pulled out of respect for the thousands impacted by the Southern California windstorms and wildfires. Instead, CBS's revised lineup will now include two repeats of NCIS: Sydney (at 8 pm and 9 pm), followed by a S.W.A.T. encore at 10 pm. The hit series is set to return with its first new episode on January 31st – "Coming in Hot," written by Tia Napolitano and directed by Kevin Alejandro.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California's fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

