Fire Country Season 3 E11 "Fare Thee Well" Preview: Renaissance Foul

A Renaissance fair and a fireworks tent make for an explosive combination in this preview of CBS's Fire Country, S03E11: "Fare Thee Well."

The crew races to contain a tent filled with fireworks after a fire-breather's mishap.

Check out sneak peeks and the official trailer for tonight's episode.

Also, check out the overview and image gallery for S03E12: "I’m the One Who Just Goes Away," set in Trinity National Forest.

Welcome back to our preview of what's ahead with the next episode of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country. In S03E11: "Fare Thee Well," a Renaissance fair and a tent filled with fireworks make for an explosive situation for the crew. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we also have the official trailer for the episode waiting for you above and two sneak peek clips waiting for you below. In addition, we also have the official overview and image gallery for S03E12: "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away," set for Feb. 21st.

Fire Country Season 3 Episodes 1 & 12 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 11: "Fare Thee Well" – The crew responds to a call from the local Renaissance fair after a fire-breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks. Written by Anupam Nigam and directed by Desdemona Chiang:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 12: "I'm the One Who Just Goes Away" – While on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) attempt a daring rescue despite avalanche danger. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Bill Purple:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

