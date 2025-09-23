Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Season 4 Trailer Drops Big Spoiler, Look at Shawn Hatosy

CBS's Fire Country Season 4 trailer reveals who didn't survive the Season 3 finale, Shawn Hatosy's (The Pitt) character, and much more!

Though we're less than a month away from the fourth season return of CBS and series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country, Phelan and Rater aren't wasting any time answering the biggest question stemming from the Season 3 Finale. Which of the Leones died in that burning building? With S04E01: "Goodbye for Now" set to hit on Friday, October 17th, the official Season 4 trailer released earlier today offers the big reveal… so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because it's big.

With Jake (Jordan Calloway) holding him back from running into the fire – and almost certain death – Bode (Thieriot) watched Vince (Billy Burke) perish. "I'm going to spend the rest of my career protecting my father's town, my father's station, and my father's mission," Bode shares during the eulogy. Big problem: Bode might end up going against Jake for the position – the same Jake that Bode says he will never forgive for keeping him from trying to save Vince. There's a whole lot more going on that we don't want to spoil, but Phelan and Rater had a whole lot to share about what's to come during an in-depth interview with TV Insider. Here are just some of the highlights, with Phelan discussing the decision to write off Burke's Vince, the upcoming crossover with Sheriff Country, and details on who The Pitt star Shawn Hatosy will be playing:

Phelan on The Decision to Kill Off Vince: "We felt like coming into Season 4, we have a show about wildland firefighters and we have the same cast that we had from the beginning. And to be truthful to the work that these people do, which is always our desire, we felt like it was time for the show and the characters to have a loss. And last season was about legacy. Vince dealing with the legacy of his father and using that as a lens to look at what his relationship with Bode was. And as we were talking about the end of the season, we felt like the thing that was really going to shake up the show and shake up our characters in the best way possible and force them to really reassess where they were and what they were doing was this kind of loss. And so at the same time, we want to be very respectful of the character of Vince, of how important he is to the show, and how important Billy was as a presence on the show. So, the loss of Vince is going to echo through the entire season, and we are going to see our younger firefighters really have to begin to grapple with growing up and what is the next step for them.

Phelan on How Shawn Hatosy's Character Will Impact Season 4: "I think that the audience's expectation was that if anybody was going to die in that fire, it was going to be Walter. And to not have it be Walter, I think, is a huge surprise to everyone, including Sharon. And you say things in grief that you don't mean, or maybe you do mean them but you wouldn't normally say them, but she says it. And so it is going to have an impact on them and how that family comes back together and how long does that take and how does the fire station keep running when they have suffered such a huge blow? And that's where Shawn [Hatosy]'s character comes in. He has been tasked with going to fire stations where they have suffered this kind of loss and deciding, do I dissolve this fire station? Do I reassign everybody or is there something here that can be saved and reassembled?"

Phelan on the Upcoming "Fire Country"/"Sheriff Country" Crossover: "There will be a big crossover event coming up this season. We will see the two worlds. It will be a two-hour single evening event, and we'll see how these two worlds crash into each other and they help each other," Phelan shared. "I would just say it is crazy, and it tests everyone involved, but the very future of Edgewater is really put to the test."

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 1 "Goodbye for Now" Preview

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 1 "Goodbye for Now" – In the aftermath of the Zabel Ridge fire, Station 42 faces internal turmoil but must rally together for a high-stakes rescue that tests their strength, loyalty, and the future of the firehouse. Written by Tia Napolitano and directed by James Strong.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

