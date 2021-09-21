Football Continues to Unfairly Bully WWE in Ratings; Be a Star, NFL

The wrestling ratings are in, and the presence of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns did bump the numbers for WWE Raw this week. But will it be enough to beat those cheaters, the very unfair and disrespectul AEW headed by Tony Khan who knows nothing about the wrestling business? The Chadster really, really, sincerely hopes so. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

The good news: Raw ratings are up this week. The bad news: the ratings would be much higher if not for the dang NFL, which as everyone knows is in cahoots with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan, who just so happens to also be the head of AEW, and the guy with a personal vendetta against your pal The Chadster, out to ruin The Chadster's life by producing enjoyable wrestling shows that win in the ratings, making The Chadster impotent. So it's a mixed bag for The Chadster this week, as you can imagine. Emotions are running high. Let's get to the numbers.

Raw increased its average overall viewership this week, thank goodness, with some of those fair-weather fans who abandoned the show last week returning with their tails between their legs to boost Raw back up from 1.670 million viewers to 1.793 million. In the 18-49 demo, which is the important number that The Chadster can't stand to see AEW beat WWE in, Raw was also up from a .43 average to a .49. Unfortunately, despite this boost, Raw still dropped in the rankings, with the first hour appearing in sixth place with a .51 and 1.860 million overall viewers. The second hour came in seventh place with a .51 and 1.853 million viewers. Hour three came in ninth place with 1.667 million viewers and a .46 in 18-49.

The important question is: will Raw's .49 in the demo be enough to beat AEW Dynamite this week, even as Dynamite features Daniel Bryan vs. Kenny Omega on top of an already stacked card? The Chadster really hopes so, because if it isn't, The Chadster's impotence may prove to be permanent. That's probably what Tony Khan wants, but The Chadster's beautiful and enduring wife Keighleyanne would not appreciate that at all. If Tony Khan has any sense of decency left he'll call off that match and admit that WWE is the better wrestling company, but The Chadster doubts Tony Khan would have the guts to do something so brave, so it's more likely he'll go forward with challenging WWE this week like a coward.

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

WWE NXT: 770 ,000 viewers with a . 21 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,175,000 viewers with a . 44 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 105,000 viewers with a .02 in 18-49

viewers with a .02 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,243,000 viewers with a . 58 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 642,000 viewers with a .28 in 18-49

viewers with a .28 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 1,793,000 viewers with a . 49 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.