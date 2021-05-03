Former Champion Finn Balor Returns To NXT This Tuesday

Former NXT Champion Finn Balor did everything he could to hold onto his title at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, but Karrion Kross would not accept defeat and left with the title. Since being taken to task at the event weeks ago, Balor hasn't been seen on tv or addressed his current status or what's next for him. That all changes this Tuesday night as Balor will make his highly anticipated return on this week's episode.

In a formal announcement on WWE.com, the company previewed the return of "The Prince" on this week's show:

Finn Bálor is back. "Recharged, refreshed & refocused," The Prince will return to NXT on Tuesday night for the first time since his defeat against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. What does the former NXT Champion have in store for the NXT Universe? Find out on NXT this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Since losing the title, Balor has taken time to relax and heal up a bit. He and his wife, Fox Sports personality Veronica Rodriguez, took a vacation to Mexico, and it looks like Balor is feeling good and is ready to return to the ring now.

Viva mexico!

Recharged, refreshed & refocused .

Next Tuesday, Finn is back pic.twitter.com/OJMmfyY8Fe — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 28, 2021

So the question, of course, becomes what's next for the former champ? Does he immediately try to get the NXT title back from Kross, or does he find a new challenge in an opponent he hasn't faced yet or even challenging for a title he hasn't held yet?

There are plenty of questions, and only one man can answer them.

To hear the answers from Finn Balor himself, you will have to tune in this Tuesday at 8 pm on the USA Network.