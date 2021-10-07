Former UFC Champ Junior dos Santos to Wrestle on AEW Dynamite

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos will make his pro wrestling debut next week on AEW Dynamite, competing in a tag team match with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara, with Jorge Masvidal and the rest of American Top Team in the corner of dos Santos and the Men of the Year. American Top Team coach Dan Lambert made the challenge after Jericho and Hager halted an attack on Guevara following Guevara's TNT Championship defense against new AEW signee Bobby Fish at AEW Dynamite Anniversary.

Lambert said the match would take place in American Top Team's hometown of Miami and that Masvidal would be at ringside. Jericho accepted the challenge on behalf of the Inner Circle.

Soon after the challenge was made and accepted, Ethan Page, who was not at Dynamite this week, reacted on Twitter:

But Guevara was more interested in showing off his generosity:

Man of my word. Successful title defense & got my boy a new ride!

Personally, The Chadster is torn on American Top Team's involvement with AEW. On the one hand, The Chadster loves and agrees with everything that Dan Lambert has to say about the company and its fans every time he gets on the mic. Dan Lambert really has his finger on the pulse of what The Chadster is thinking and The Chadster appreciates hearing that kind of frank and valid criticism about AEW on AEW's own television shows. On the other hand, The Chadster can't help but feel that American Top Team is also lending legitimacy to AEW even while criticizing it, and putting a former UFC Heavyweight Champion like Junior dos Santos in an AEW ring is the kind of thing that could get AEW a lot of attention. So The Chadster's advice to Dan Lambert would be that, while The Chadster agrees with him 100% on his opinions about AEW, maybe he is playing into Tony Khan-man's hands by allowing his stars to wrestle in the company.