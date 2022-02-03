Foundation Season 2 First-Look Image; 10 Cast Additions Announced

Apple TV+ & showrunner David S. Goyer's Foundation will be heading back to streaming screens soon, and we have a first look at the new season as well as a rundown of who's set to join the cast. Produced by Skydance Television and based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, the adaptation follows the lives of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Returning for this season are Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrence Mannand, Cassian Bilton, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey. And after this preview image of what's to come, we have a look at the ten actors joining them for the next chapter: