Foundation Season 2 First-Look Image; 10 Cast Additions Announced
Apple TV+ & showrunner David S. Goyer's Foundation will be heading back to streaming screens soon, and we have a first look at the new season as well as a rundown of who's set to join the cast. Produced by Skydance Television and based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories, the adaptation follows the lives of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity. Returning for this season are Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Terrence Mannand, Cassian Bilton, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey. And after this preview image of what's to come, we have a look at the ten actors joining them for the next chapter:
- Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a cheerfully confident claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Constant is a true believer, whose courage and passion make her hard not to love.
- Kulvinder Ghir as Poly Verisof, High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Whip-smart and sardonic, he's also a terrible drunk — intelligent enough to see the path he's on, but too cynical to change.
- Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Enjoiner Rue, the beautiful, politically savvy consigliere to Queen Sareth. A former courtesan to Cleon the 16th, Rue parlayed her status to become a royal counsellor.
- Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion. Used to being underestimated, Sareth employs it to her advantage, charming her way into the Imperial Palace with biting wit, all while on a secret quest for revenge.
- Dimitri Leonidas as HoberMallow, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals, who is summoned against his will to serve a higher, selfless cause.
- Ben Daniels as Bel Roise, the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Bel is noble to a fault, but his fealty to the Galactic Empire is waning.
- Holt McCallany as Warden JaeggerFount, the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats.
- Mikael Persbrandt as The Warlord of Kalgan, a monster of a man, coiled with muscle and possessing powerful psychic abilities, and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy.
- Rachel House as TellemBond, mysterious leader of the Mentallics.
- Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon, a character whose description has yet to be released.
Foundation is produced led by showrunner and executive producer Goyer with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers. Foundation also launched an official companion podcast in September 2021, the aptly-titled Foundation: The Official Podcast (keeping things simple) available through Apple Podcasts.