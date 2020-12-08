FOX Takes Off to The Great North with New Teaser for Animated Series

From the producers of Bob's Burgers, comes a new series in February 2021 called The Great North that follows the Tobin family in Alaska. A recent teaser trailer has arrived giving us a taste of what's to come with the quirky lives of this Tobin family that includes a single father, Beef Tobin, voiced by Nick Offerman. The creative minds involved are familiar to Bob's Burgers fans with the list including Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis.

Other big names involved in the voice talents of this new series include Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally, and even Alanis Morissette (as herself in the form of some northern lights as seen in the teaser). The variety and talents coming together are put into action in the teaser, giving audiences and potential fans a taste of the fun to come.

THE GREAT NORTH is a new animated comedy created, written and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"), and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard. The series follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad (Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Featured voices on the series include Emmy Award nominee Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation," "Making It"), Jenny Slate (BOB'S BURGERS), Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace"), Emmy Award nominee Will Forte ("The Last Man on Earth"), Dulcé Sloan ("The Daily Show"), Aparna Nancherla ("A Simple Favor") and Paul Rust ("Love").

The story is something new and exciting for adult animation on television, and it comes from a perfect group that knows their way around success in this subgenre. The series revolves around the juggling of parental and independent responsibilities of a single dad living in the unique and beautiful landscape of Alaska. The parenting includes the wrangling and care for his daughters, Judy, Wolf, Moon, and Ham. Some interesting names for an equally weird and exciting new series. A lot of hope is placed in the first-ever season ahead of its' premiere, with a greenlight already happening for a second season. The premiere, in February, will take place for the pilot alongside the "Animation Domination" block by Fox.