FOX to Broadcast AAA Lucha Libre to Latin America in 2026

El Presidente reports FOX will broadcast AAA Lucha Libre across Latin America starting 2026, bringing Rey Mysterio and more masked heroes to the masses!

Masked legends like Rey Mysterio, Psycho Clown, and more heroes of the people will fly from the top rope!

Though capitalist pigs at WWE are involved, this expansion brings glorious lucha libre to revolutionary masses!

Watch on FOX, Tubi, or cable—whether bourgeois or bolchevique, everyone gets a suplex in el socialismo!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my secret underground bunker beneath a pyramid-shaped wrestling ring in Tijuana, where I am currently hiding from both the CIA and an angry luchador whose mask I accidentally used as a napkin at dinner last night! Today brings glorious news from the world of lucha libre that has me more excited than the time I arm-wrestled Fidel Castro for the last empanada at our annual Dictators' Potluck Dinner! FOX Corporation has announced they will be broadcasting Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide starting in 2026, bringing the spectacle of Mexican wrestling to the masses across Mexico, Central America, and South America!

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: nothing strikes fear into the hearts of American intelligence operatives quite like a flying luchador coming at them from the top rope! And now, FOX is ensuring that millions more viewers will witness the athletic artistry that is Mexican lucha libre. This is better than the time Kim Jong-un and I started our own backyard wrestling federation, which ended abruptly when he insisted on winning every match via nuclear test launch!

The partnership will showcase AAA's premium events, including the legendary Triplemania, featuring wrestling royalty like Rey Mysterio, his son Dominik, and the enigmatic Psycho Clown. Speaking of psycho clowns, that reminds me of my weekly poker game with various world leaders – Putin always insists on wearing his Pagano mask when he's bluffing, which defeats the entire purpose!

What makes this particularly fascinating, comrades, is the tole WWE plays in this deal, as the company recently acquired a controlling interest in the company and, as expected, has been wielding it as another weapon to hinder its competition in AEW and their partners, CMLL and NJPW, sending WWE stars to wrestle at AAA shows and counterprogramming competing events, even while positioning the promotion on the same level as their developmental brand, NXT. Patrick Dooley, capitalist pig and WWE's SVP of Global Strategy and Creative Operations, took credit for raising the value of one of the world's top wrestling promotions, saying, "We are very excited to partner with FOX, a brand that shares our vision of innovation and entertainment. This partnership will elevate AAA to new audiences and take Mexican sports entertainment to another level." It brings a tear to my dictatorial eye, much like when Hugo Chávez and I watched our first episode of Monday Night Raw together while planning the redistribution of championship belts to the working class!

The broadcasting strategy is genius in its reach – FOX will air AAA content on multiple platforms including their free AVOD channel on Tubi, their pay TV channel, and their SVOD platform FOX One. This multi-platform approach ensures that whether you're a bourgeois cable subscriber or a revolutionary cord-cutter, you can witness Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix delivering high-flying justice to their opponents!

Luis Maldonado, FOX Mexico's Executive Director, spoke about lucha libre being essential to Mexican culture, and he's absolutely right! Just last week, I settled a border dispute with a neighboring country through a best-of-three-falls match. The CIA tried to interfere, but they were quickly dispatched by a perfectly executed hurricanrana from my Minister of Defense, who moonlights as Mr. Iguana on weekends!

Rey Mysterio himself expressed pride in seeing AAA reach new audiences, and why shouldn't he? The man's career began in AAA before he conquered the world! It's like watching your revolutionary movement spread across continents, except with more colorful masks and fewer economic sanctions!

This expansion is particularly impressive considering FOX Latin America only began operations in Mexico in June 2025 after acquiring Caliente TV. In just a few months, they've assembled a sports portfolio including Liga MX, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and now a crown jewel of lucha libre! It's the kind of rapid expansion I dream about for my socialist paradise, except with more dropkicks and fewer five-year plans!

The inclusion of stars like Vikingo, Lola Vice, La Parka, and Dragon Lee ensures that AAA will continue showcasing both established legends and rising stars. El Grande Americano's participation is particularly ironic – nothing says "defeating American imperialism" quite like watching a Chad Gable getting powerbombed through a table in Mexico City!

Comrades, this deal represents more than just wrestling on television. It's about cultural preservation, athletic excellence, and the democratization of entertainment! Plus, it gives me something to watch while my secret police monitor social media for dissidents. Multi-tasking at its finest!

Until next time, this is your El Presidente, reminding you that in the grand lucha of life, we are all técnicos fighting against the rudos of oppression! Now if you'll excuse me, I must practice my moonsault for next week's cabinet meeting. ¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva la revolución! And viva the people's entertainment coming to FOX in 2026!

