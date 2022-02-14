Freddy's Nightmares Available to Stream on Screambox Beginning Tuesday

Freddy's Nightmares, the television spin-off of the popular Freddy Krueger film franchise A Nightmare On Elm Street, is finally available to watch on a streaming service. As of Tuesday, February 15, the entire 44 episode anthology series will be available to stream on Screambox, including the episode "No More Mr. Nice Guy" which acts as a prequel to the first film, and is directed by the late, great Tobe Hooper. There are a bunch of solid episodes in the run, but for every good one, there are eight bad ones. This series ran from 1988 to 1990 at the height of the Freddy Freakout. Freddy's Nightmares also featured a number of "Look, that guy!" actors and famous people before they were famous as well.

Freddy's Nightmares Is Worth A Revisit

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to sleep, Screambox announced the acquisition of U.S. rights for all 44 episodes of the iconic horror series Freddy's Nightmares, from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, for its streaming service. The series is set to premiere on February 15, and it will mark the first time the show has been available to stream on a subscription service. In addition, Screambox will debut Knightriders in March, the 80s film Written/Directed by George A. Romero and starring Ed Harris (Westworld, Apollo 13) and Tom Savini (From Dusk Til Dawn, Dawn of the Dead).

Based on one of horror's most storied franchises, Freddy's Nightmares is an anthology series starring the original Freddy Krueger, Robert Englund. Airing from 1988 to 1990, each episode tells a different story of a dark rooted and grim nature that takes place in this fictitious town on Elm Street, the same setting as the A Nightmare on Elm Street films. The series picks up with where the films left off, with Krueger terrorizing the citizens of his hometown and taking his revenge out through their dream. The producers of the series not only retained Englund for Freddy's Nightmares but also cast a slew of unknown names who later became very notable actors including Brad Pitt, Lori Petty, John Cameron Mitchell, and Mariska Hargitay.

The pilot episode, "No More Mr. Nice Guy", acts as a prequel to Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and was directed by the late Tobe Hooper (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Poltergeist). Other notable filmmakers include Mick Garris (Critters 2, Sleepwalkers), William Malone (Scared to Death, Creature, House on Haunted Hill), and Tom McLoughlin (Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives). Englund directed the episodes "Cabin Fever" and "Monkey Dreams."