Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 E15 Review: Etiquette Lessons

The latest episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Smells Like Trouble," puts two of our heroes in a bit of an uncomfortable situation. It was a fantastic episode that highlights the growth and trust within our team of heroes and manages to still be fun. As always, this show manages to tell an epic story while still focusing on slices of the lives Frieren touches. While still heading on an epic adventure, we have seen the changes and development within Frieren as she continues to learn more about humanity as she promised to do after Himmel's life.

Frieren and the current party of heroes are still on their way to Äußerst; on the way, we discover it has already been 4 years since Fern started traveling with Frieren and a bit over a year since Stark joined. They manage to arrive at a village; however, everyone has fallen victim to a curse, and they are all asleep. Stark falls first, and Fern soon falls asleep, too. Sien has already determined where the monster is – before succumbing to sleep, Frieren asks Sein not to fight alone, even if he can only wake her for 4-5 seconds with his current power. I liked the dilemma we get to see Sein in, how he does not believe waking Frieren up could help. However, he still decides to trust her, and immediately she catches on and destroys the monster. I love getting to see how they grow as a team and even more Frieren's displays of power.

They get to the next city before Äußerst, where Stark is asked to pretend to be a nobleman's son, Wirt, as he had died in battle, but to keep the town's people morale high, they had been told Wirt was still alive and in recovery from the battle in which he died. Orden manages to get his way because Frieren's party has run out of money and they need to take the job to be able to survive. Well, money and a grimoire of Frieren's choosing from Orden's library.

The months start passing by, and we see Stark's training is not just behavioral but also includes dancing, reading, and holding a sword the way the family would in order to properly represent Wirt. We also see how Stark believes Orden is as dismissive as his dad, yet finds out the man is a smidge more loving and attentive to his youngest son as well. I was happy the man was different than Stark expected, yet Stark still understood he was grieving and offered kindness in return. Their interactions were short at times, but they were very meaningful, and it seemed to have made the boy more hopeful. Although I have to say, my favorite part was Fern having to train and seeing Fern and Stark dance together.

Once again, we are hit with a very sweet episode that manages to hit the right feels. I have been really enjoying the slice-of-life vibe of this epic adventure. Every episode, I get to know more of the characters and love them a little bit more while also seeing how they have grown along the way as individual characters and as a team. I am always hoping we will get to see more of Frieren's past as well and get to know more of Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen as they were when they traveled with her all those years ago. All the time I also hope she can also get the recognition she says she does not need, but I would love to see.

