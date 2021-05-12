From: Eion Bailey Joins The Russo Brothers, Epix Horror Series Cast

From, the upcoming horror series on Epix from The Russo Brothers production company AGBO, has added Eion Bailey to the cast. He joins the previously announced Harold Perrineau as co-lead on the ten-episode season, created by John Griffin, and acclaimed director Jack Bender will helm the first four episodes of the series. Produced by Midnight Radio, the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg, as well as Joe & Anthony Russo's AGBO, From is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions. The series will be written by Griffin himself. Deadline Hollywood had the casting news.

"From" Has A Cool Hook To It, If Not Familiar

"From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down." This sounds like a mix of WandaVision and A Quiet Place, and that is not a bad thing. that actually sounds like a mixture of awesomeness I can get behind and want to see as soon as possible.

"From will deliver suspense, terror and cliffhanger moments, all while telling a truly engaging story with rich characters," said Michael Wright, President, EPIX, who also was recently named President of MGM Scripted Television. "We're thrilled to be working with John Griffin and this talented creative team to bring the series to our audience." Epix is looking to debut the series in early 2022, and I am here to say that is not soon enough. Please get it done sooner Epix. We will have more on From as the cast gets further fleshed out and production begins.