From: EPIX Orders Horror Series From Russo Brothers' AGBO Studio

EPIX has given a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes of From, a new sci-fi horror series co-produced by Midnight Radio and The Russo Brothers production house AGBO. The series is created by John Griffin, and acclaimed director Jack Bender will helm the first four episodes of the series. Produced by Midnight Radio, the producing team of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg, as well as Joe & Anthony Russo's AGBO, From is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions. The series will be written by Griffin himself. The news was announced by Deadline.

"From" Has A Cool Hook To It, If Not Familiar

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. This sounds like a mix of WandaVision and A Quiet Place, and that is not a bad thing. that actually sounds like a mixture of awesomeness I can get behind and want to see as soon as possible.

"From will deliver suspense, terror and cliffhanger moments, all while telling a truly engaging story with rich characters," said Michael Wright, President, EPIX, who also was recently named President of MGM Scripted Television. "We're thrilled to be working with John Griffin and this talented creative team to bring the series to our audience." More on this one as we hear it for sure, as the casting process is now underway and locations are being scouted. Best guess is that we won't be seeing this one until late 2021/early 2022. But with that premise, they can take their time. I will wait.