Full House Cast's Mothers No Fans of Bob Saget's Adult Humor: Barber

Andrea Barber reflects on how some of the cast's mothers thought "How Rude" to Bob Saget's Full House behind-the-scenes off-color jokes.

Before Bob Saget gained superstardom at ABC not only landing one hit sitcom in Full House as family patriarch Danny Tanner, but also as host one of the first prime time reality TV programs of the pre-YouTube era in America's Funniest Home Videos, he was gaining notoriety in the stand-up scene, largely shaped by his off-color humor. Full House alum and podcast hosts of How Ruse, Tanneritos!, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber spoke to their co-stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin about their wedding episodes of their characters, Jesse Katsopolis and Becky Donaldson Katsopolis, when attention turned to late series lead, Saget, who passed in 2022, and his behind-the-scenes antics.

Full House Star Andrea Barber Reflects on Bob Saget's Off-Color Humor Off-Put Some of the Cast's Mothers in the Audience

"What's the most foul thing Bob said ever that got him the most in trouble?" Stamos asked. While Sweetin, who played middle child Stephanie Tanner, admitted she could repeat Saget's jokes, Barber, who played Danny's annoying neighbor and (oldest Tanner sibling) DJ's (Candace Cameron Bure) best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, reflected reactions of some of the cast's parents in the audience, "Our moms would be up in the bleachers in the audience on non-audience nights," she said. "So, it was just the moms and a few stand-ins. But they would stand up and they'd be like, 'Bob!'"

After the series ended in 1995 after eight seasons, Saget would branch out into more serious roles and adult humor, including leaving his stint on AFV in 1997 with occasional appearances until 2019. Not only would he find another megahit sitcom in CBS's How I Met Your Mother as the narrator/older version of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), but he also reprised his role for the Netflix sequel series Fuller House with Bure, Sweetin, and Barber as the series' focus. They were joined by co-stars Stamos, Loughlin, and Dave Coulier would have recurring roles. The only original cast members who didn't return were Mary Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of the youngest, Michelle Tanner, on the Jeff Franklin-created series despite the window remaining open through all five seasons. For more, including how Stamos continues to pay tribute to Saget by playing the Beach Boys' favorite "Forever," you can check out the complete episodes.



