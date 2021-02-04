Full Lineup for the AEW Women's Championship Eliminator Tournament

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a gym in Washington DC, where I am currently working out to get ready for tonight's Vote-a-Rama in the Senate for the COVID-19 relief bill. My friends, I haven't been in this good shape since that time I tried out for Supermarket Sweep! Haw haw haw haw! But I am actually here today to talk about something completely different: the AEW Women's World Championship eliminator tournament, which is taking place this month. AEW has finally revealed the full lineup for the tournament, comrades! Isn't that exciting news?

Matches will emanate from the United States and from Japan, allowing AEW to get around the travel issues that hampered their women's division at the start of the pandemic. In the year since then, AEW has built up many new stars in that division, and for the first time, we will be able to see at least two of them compete against each other to earn a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship.

Aja Kong, Yula Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, and Maki Itoh will fight on the Japanese side. On the American side of the bracket, Serena Deeb, Riho, Dr. Britt Baker, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, and Leyla Hirsch will compete. The tournament is said to take place "this February," though no word exactly on when the finals will take place and when the winner will get their title shot against Shida.

Comrades, your El Presidente couldn't possibly more excited for this tournament! What about you? Until next time: socialism or death!